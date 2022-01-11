LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Netflix Set to Remake Martial Arts Film Favorite "The Raid"

The Raid 2
cdn.onebauer.media / The Raid 2
It's being reported that the cult favorite Indonesian martial arts film, "The Raid," is going to get its long anticipated American remake with Netflix. Gareth Evans, who directed the original version, will serve as executive producer while Michael Bay, of the Transformers film franchise, is on board as the producer with Patrick Hughes, director of "The Hitman's Bodyguard," set to direct.

"The Raid," the story of an Indonesian police S.W.A.T. team trapped inside a drug dealer's apartment complex, was essentially an hour-and-a-half long, hyper-kinetic fight scene that thrust it's star, Iko Uwais, into international prominence as his displays of pencak silat wowed action film fans. The reboot is slated to follow a DEA task force as they battle their way through the drug-infested "Badlands" of Philadelphia. It's unclear whether the action scenes will primarily feature gunplay or once again have a heavy emphasis on martial arts.

