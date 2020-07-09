Pan American Internationals Going Virtual for 2020

The 5A-rated NASKA event is the most recent world martial arts tournament to announce a virtual format amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Pan American Internationals in Miami, Florida is a well-respected North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) world tour event that is also sanctioned by a variety of other leagues including the World Kenpo Federation (WKF), Southeast Karate Alliance (SKA), National Martial Arts Circuit (NMAC), and more. Promoter Manny Reyes Sr., a Kenpo master and professor, announced Thursday that the 2020 installment of the event will now take place virtually on August 21 and 22.

The event is set to join the AmeriKick Internationals and the Ocean State Grand Nationals on NASKA's virtual tour. The placements received and subsequent points awarded at these events will not be included in the official NASKA world rankings, but they will be tracked as part of a separate rating system for virtual events. According to the Pan American International's press release, forms, weapons, breaking, Kenpo, and "Fighting Challenge" divisions will all be available under the virtual format.

You can register for the event at virtualpanamerican2020.myuventex.com. It is expected that the virtual event will function through video submission as opposed to live divisions through video chat services. Competitors will send in their videos before a particular deadline and these entries will be scored by a panel of judges on the date of the event. These details are subject to change and any new updates will be available here at Black Belt Magazine.

