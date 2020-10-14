The Benefits of Adding Resistance Bands to Your Workout

1. ​Everyone's had a First Day. <p>When you first step on a mat of any kind. The first thing you can be assured of is that everyone else has or is currently having, their first day. You're excited and nervous all at the same time. You want to impress this new group that you've decided to inject yourself in but you also want to learn. This can lead to newbies "trying a bit too hard" to impress on their first day and can leave a sour note for your potential teammates. So, it's best not to overthink anything and just enjoy being wholly "new" to something. Focus on learning and retaining as much as possible and any social pressure will dissipate.</p>

2. You're in Shape <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDUxNzc0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTcyNjMzNX0.0wlN52sFq2tlj2huzqwSc4SJT5715bcB7CPdEQG7eAc/image.jpg?width=980" id="bc948" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="283caae1a1b480b7f9bcb3e1130558f1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kickboxing Girl" /> modtaekwondoutah.com <p>One of the most common reasons I've heard from people when it comes to trying their first class is that "I want to get in better shape first", or "I don't want to embarrass myself." Well in line with the first rule. Everyone both understands the feeling and knows its not needed. It's something we tell ourselves. The athlete's we watch on T.V. are in phenomenal shape and its normal to compare ourselves to them but the reality of your local gym will most likely be a mixture of people in great shape and people still getting in shape. People from all walks of life and of all different sizes. Some are still as nervous as you.</p>

3. Call Ahead <p>Most of the logistical issues can be sorted out with a simple phone call during normal business hours. "What should I wear?", "Will there be water available there?", "Is there a viewing area for the parents?", "What's parking like?", Etc. I'm sure there is a nice person waiting to answer all of your questions. I would also recommend checking the gyms website as it might contain all the answers you need.</p>