The Benefits of Adding Resistance Bands to Your Workout

fitness

Resistance bands are a valuable piece of apparatus for those that do not want to use heavy gym equipment, or simply would prefer a more flexible option to complete a variety of different workouts and exercises.

The level of resistance you choose can simulate different weight categories, whilst they can also be used for mobility exercises. They are perfect to be used as workout bands.

In this article, we'll explain what a resistance band is, and the benefits associated with including them in your workouts.

What are resistance bands?

www.centurymartialarts.com

Long Band With Handles | Century Martial Arts

Resistance bands are mainly used for strength training activities, but one of the main benefits is that they are incredibly versatile and can therefore be used for a range of different exercises. They are typically made from rubber, and the levels of resistance can be adjusted to suit your needs.

The main advantages of the bands are they are cheap, easy to locate and buy, as well as being portable, so you can comfortably and effectively workout on the go. They offer high levels of tension with similar results to what gym equipment would give, and are also useful for light rehabilitation.

The loop band is normally constructed out of rubber which loops at both sides. Tube bands, meanwhile, have similar properties but have adjustable grips and handles attached.

Booty bands help stretch your glutes and thighs, while figure-8 bands are generally used as part of arm or shoulder workouts.

For more information on all types of resistance bands you can use, check out this guide from Set For Set.

Buy Now

How I can incorporate resistance bands into my existing workouts?

We'll look at a few common exercises below and explain how resistance bands fit in.

Squats - Squats are usually done from a standing start with no form of apparatus, but resistance bands make the exercise far more effective. Place the resistance band underneath your feet and pull the band upwards as you complete the squat motion, requiring your arms to do more work to deal with the increased tension.

Rows - Take a tube band and wrap it around both your heels, with enough excess rubber to be able to grip on to. Then, as you would in a traditional rowing motion, pull the bands back in towards your sides, modifying the band if needed for extra tension.

To find out more about completing a rowing workout safely and effectively, see this article from Get Healthy U.

Bicep curls - Wrap the resistance band around both your heels and grip it in your palm. Then, bend your elbows, bringing your hands in close to your body, and return to your starting position.

How can I benefit from using resistance bands?

Resistance Bands

cdn.thewirecutter.com

One major benefit of using resistance bands is that they are designed to target every muscle in your body when used effectively and correctly.

The bands are perfect for beginners, or those who are looking at a lighter workout. You can do a range of basic exercises with them, ranging from squats to bicep curls and inverted rows.

In that sense, they are also great for older people looking to keep fit as well. As full gym weights, or other apparatus, can be intimidating and challenging at times, resistance bands offer a safe and effective solution.

Because they are so safe and easy to use, they are also perfect for anyone performing competitive sports, who want to lessen their risk of injury heading into a competition. Lifting weights is a common cause of back and arm injuries.

Whilst bands do not offer complete protection, given that potentially overextending your joints in stretching the bands is a small risk, they are generally far safer, meaning you are less susceptible to suffering an injury or strain.

They help to strengthen and increase the size of your muscles as well, making them perfect to use if you are recovering from injury, or are not yet ready to attempt a full gym-based workout. You can adjust the level of resistance in the band to support the targeted areas at different stages of recovery.

Resistance bands are portable, so are ideal for those who like to workout on the go, or cannot access a nearby gym in their location.

Considering the benefits of resistance bands

Now that you've seen the benefits of using resistance bands, you can start incorporating them into your workouts if you haven't already! As you become more confident in using the bands, you can adjust the resistance levels and the amount of tension provided to improve your workouts even further.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Keep Reading Show less

Team Top Ten USA Will Take On Team All Stars at Virtual Fight Tour IV

Sport Karate
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net

Promoter Jessie Wray has made his first announcement for Virtual Fight Tour IV, and it's another exciting clash of point fighting stars.

The fourth installment of the Virtual Fight Tour has been scheduled for December 19th and will feature the first team fight in the promotion. The 2-man team fight will pit two of the best teams in the sport against one another as Team Top Ten USA will go to battle against Team All Stars. Top Ten USA will be represented by the dynamic duo of Tyreeke Saint and Troy Binns, who were acquired in January. Kevin Walker, who won his solo appearance in the Virtual Fight Tour against the formidable Ryan George, will be joined by Canadian super lightweight legend Robbie Lavoie to represent the All Stars. Regardless of which fighters wind up facing one another, it is sure to make for an exciting fight. The other fights for Virtual Fight Tour IV are yet to be announced.

For more news and updates about the Virtual Fight Tour, stay tuned to Black Belt Magazine.

From Your Site Articles

TRAILER: Nicholas Cage Stars in "Jiu Jitsu"

entertainment
cdn3.movieweb.com

This movie is what happens when you mix martial arts, an alien invader, and Nicholas Cage. How much more wild can you get?

Jiu Jitsu is based on a comic book written by the producer and director of the film, Dimitri Logothetis. In addition to Hollywood superstar and Academy Award winner Nicholas Cage, the film also features notable martial arts stars Alain Moussi and Tony Jaa. The movie is scheduled for theatrical and digital release on November 20th. Until then, you can enjoy this new trailer available exclusively from IGN.

Jiu Jitsu: Exclusive Official Trailer (2020) - Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo www.youtube.com

Related Articles Around the Web

Junior High Judo Coach Arrested for Abusing Students

news
i2.wp.com

Takahiro Ueno, a 50-year-old judo teacher at Takarazuka Municipal Nagao Junior High School in Japan was arrested on suspicion of assault after injuring two of his students, one seriously. The two students, age 12 and 13, ate popsicles out of the school dojo's refrigerator without permission prompting Ueno to physically punish them.

According to police reports Ueno spent 30 minutes continually throwing the students, slapping them in the face and grappling them on the ground. One of the students suffered a spinal fracture. Another teacher, assigned to the club as a deputy supervisor, was present but said he was afraid to intercede. Ueno had been disciplined three times and undergone anger management training at a previous school he'd taught at. Japanese Judo has received recent scrutiny over other allegations of abuse and injury with All Japan Judo Federation head Yasuhiro Yamashita acknowledging that more needs to be done to fix the problem on the grassroots level.

Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter