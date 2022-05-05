LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Casting Begins For Second Season Of The Apprentice ONE Championship Edition

news
ONE Championship / The Apprentice ONE Championship Edition / Netflix

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition was a smashing success around the world, and now a second season is getting underway.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced a global casting call on his Facebook page on Sunday.

"Do you have what it takes to win the US$250,000 job offer at stake and become my next protege at ONE? My team and I are going to handpick 10 candidates from around the world and invite them to compete in a game of high-stakes challenges designed to test both their physical and mental limits. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work directly for me at the Global Headquarters of ONE in Singapore," wrote Sityodtong.

"However, the prize is much bigger than just US$250,000 for the winner. As your mentor, I am going to teach you how to do good in the world by following your heart and chasing your dreams. Additionally, I am going to show you how to make more money than you ever imagined possible through my win-win philosophy. Finally, I am also going to share the invaluable lessons and IP on how my team and I built one of Asia's hottest unicorns from scratch."

The show's first season was a critical success and won Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Interested applicants should be fluent in English, 25-45 years old, and be able to commit to filming for eight full weeks in the second half of 2022.

ONE has been on fire in 2022, and this is a chance for candidates from across the globe to learn from the leader of one of the hottest sports properties on the planet.

Apply Here: https://www.onefc.com/theapprentice/season2-application/

