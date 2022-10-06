The Apprentice ONE Championship Edition Arrives On Prime Video
The exciting first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is now available on Prime Video on-demand for fans in the United States and Canada.
Prime Video became the first major streaming platform in North America to carry the critically-acclaimed series. The reality competition series won Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2021.
"This addition to ONE's on-demand library on Prime Video gives us yet another way to connect with our passionate fanbase in the U.S., as we provide them with this exciting new content stack," said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
The competition featured 16 candidates vying for a $250,000 job offer to learn from Sityodtong directly as his protégé at the ONE headquarters in Singapore. Candidates competed in a variety of business and physical challenges to see who would earn the offer.
Helping them along the way was a long list of martial arts stars and business leaders. The list of special guest appearances includes Grab's Anthony Tan, Zoom's Eric Yuan, Catcha Group's Patrick Grove, and Twilio's Jeff Lawson. On the martial arts front, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Rich Franklin, and Renzo Gracie assisted the candidates in the series.
The show's first season was released on Netflix in over 150 countries earlier this year. The show ranked in the top 10 in Singapore and Indonesia and trended in other nations around the globe.
The exciting competition has finally landed in North America on Prime Video. The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is available for streaming on-demand right now.
The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition | Official TrailerThe official trailer for The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, hosted by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and featuring guest athletes including Ge...
