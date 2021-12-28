LIST YOUR SCHOOL
The Apprentice ONE Championship Edition Premieres On Netflix In 2022

news
The apprentice ONE Championship
ONE Championship
ONE Championship saw the premiere of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" have huge success in 2021, and now the rest of the world will get to see the exciting reality television series in the first quarter of 2022.

Per a press release from the company, the first season of the competition series will air on Netflix for more than 150 countries in the first quarter of the new year, including the United States.

The competition featured 16 candidates competing for a year-long apprenticeship with ONE CEO and Chairman, Chatri Sityodtong, and a $250,000 contract to go along with it. The first season was 13 episodes in length before choosing the ultimate victor.

"The first season of the 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' was a smashing success. After a fantastic reception in Asia, it's time for the rest of the world to experience the toughest and most unique version of 'The Apprentice' in history," said Sityodtong.

"On behalf of ONE Championship, I am truly honored for all the support we have received for the show, and I'm excited to premiere the series to a broader audience."

Many notable athletes were featured on the program, including several current and former World Champions. Making special guest appearances were Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie, former ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren, former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera, ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious Johnson, Ritu Phogat, Sage Northcutt, and ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.

In Asia, the show debuted with an estimated 4 million viewers to top the list of English-language reality competition premieres. The rousing success of the show helped ONE to grab two major television awards for the series as well.

At the recent Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA), "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" won in the categories for "Best Non-Scripted Entertainment" and "Best Adaptation of an Existing Format."

"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" will finally be available for stateside fans during the first three months of the new year. It will be a perfect time to check out the award-winning series.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition | Official Trailer

The official trailer for The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, hosted by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and featuring guest athletes including Ge...
