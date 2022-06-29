Thanh Le Set To Defend Featherweight Gold Against Tang Kai At ONE 160
ONE Championship announced a knockout featherweight title clash via a virtual conference call on Friday set to headline ONE 160 on August 26.
ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le will defend his gold against #1-ranked contender Tang Kai.
The division’s king has been simply perfect since arriving on the global stage in 2019. The Louisiana native reeled off three consecutive knockouts to earn his shot at then-champion Martin Nguyen and continued his KO streak to claim the gold.
In his first title defense, Le picked up his fifth straight knockout with a devastating finish over Garry Tonon.
But the Chinese challenge has been on a knockout run of his own.
Tang Kai is on a nine-bout winning streak with a perfect 6-0 record in ONE. The talented contender has finished four of those bouts by knockout, including his last three inside of the Circle.
In ONE competition alone, the two athletes set to headline ONE 160 have combined for nine knockout performances.
The matchup is a virtual powder keg sure to have explosive results inside the Circle.
Tang Kai will also be seeking to make history as China’s first-ever male mixed martial arts World Champion. He will be looking to join ONE Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan as titleholders for the country.
Singapore Indoor Stadium will be rocking when these two KO artists take center stage for the featherweight gold.
ONE 160 will take place on Friday, August 26. Stay tuned for more bouts and coverage as the organization announces them.
STATEMENT KNOCKOUT 😤 Tang Kai vs. Kim Jae WoongThe World Title eliminator between featherweight contenders Kim Jae Woong and Tang Kai ended with a shocking knockout at ONE X!#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SG...
