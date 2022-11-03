LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Thai Fight Hotel Opens It's Doors
Muay Thai boxing promotion "Thai Fight" opened what they're terming "the world's first Muay Thai hotel" this weekend. Located on Koh Samui island off the east coast of Thailand, the Thai Fight Hotel features boxing-themed rooms complete with heavy bags, gloves and traditional muay Thai head and arm bands.

The luxury beach resort also contains a muay Thai training facility and will offer guests the unique opportunity to receive one-on-one private instruction from renowned muay Thai champions like Saenchai and Nong-O. According to the hotel's website, special November rates start as low as 3,325 Thai baht per night, which currently converts to a mere $88 and change.

