Thai Boxer Buakaw Trains U.S. Army Troops

A military exercise for countries in South and Southeast Asia, the Cobra Gold drills are held annually in Thailand. Buakaw did his part by joining in the Strategic Airborne Operations training as he once again lead a mass group through a waikru performance. Buakaw, 40, last fought in September in his first outing for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship winning by a first round knockout.