Thai Boxer Buakaw Trains U.S. Army Troops
Famed Thai boxer Sombat Banchamek, better known by his ring name of "Buakaw," seems to be everywhere these days. After leading more than 3,000 participants in a world record mass wai kru performance last month, the fighter lead American army troops through some muay Thai exercises and training Sunday as part of the multinational "Cobra Gold" military drills.

A military exercise for countries in South and Southeast Asia, the Cobra Gold drills are held annually in Thailand. Buakaw did his part by joining in the Strategic Airborne Operations training as he once again lead a mass group through a waikru performance. Buakaw, 40, last fought in September in his first outing for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship winning by a first round knockout.

