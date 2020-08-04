Terunofuji Wins Grand Sumo Tournament

japan-forward.com

On the final day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, Terunofuji clinched the championship with a win over Mitakeumi in what marked a long comeback to sumo's top division.

The 28-year-old had been demoted from the elite sumo ranks more than two years ago due to injury and illness, falling all the way to the second lowest division where he began his comeback at last year's spring tournament. A native of Mongolia, Terunofuji finished the summer tournament with a 13-2 record. This was his first tournament title in more than 5 years.

Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

Darryn Melerine on Minami Ryu Jujitsu Live!

minami ryu jujitsu
Minami Ryu Jujitsu (Traditional Japanese Jujitsu)
www.facebook.com

Training for 30+ year in martial arts Darryn Melerine is one of the most experienced and dynamic Martial Artist you'll find domestically and internationally. Holding rank as a 5th Dan (Go Dan) or 5th Degree Black Belt in Minami Ryu Jujitsu under Shihan Jack E. Garrett (New Orleans, LA).

Follow him on Instagram at @Darryn_80

Related Articles Around the Web

Jessie Wray Promoting Pay-Per-View Point Fighting Event

sport karate
scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net

The well-respected coach of Team Next Level is attempting a new way to organize point fighting events.

Point fighting has historically been a tournament-based sport, in which fighters strive for success by defeating multiple opponents in a bracket. There have been a few isolated incidents of invitational fights for the ESPN2 broadcast of the ISKA U.S. Open Night of Champions and exhibition fights at other tournaments, but a pay-per-view-style event similar to boxing or UFC promotions has never been organized for point fighting. Jessie Wray, the coach of Team Next Level, is looking to change that with his Virtual Fight Tour Pay-Per-View promotion on Saturday, August 15th at 6 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Keep Reading Show less

Viral Defense

health
www.keoweesailingclub.com

OVID-19, influenza, pneumonia — every year, hundreds of thousands of people around the world die from viruses, including tens of thousands within the United States. It doesn't matter whether the virus is one that's trending in the news or one that's so familiar it's literally become seasonal. They all have the potential to be lethal.

We get comfortable with the threat of viruses because in most cases, they don't seem that bad. The common cold is caused by a virus, after all. Many of us don't know someone who has died as a direct result of a virus. So when flu season rolls around or a new disease like the one caused by COVID-19 comes onto the scene, we keep on doing business as usual.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter