Terunofuji Gobbles Up Another Sumo Championship

Mongolian-born sumo star Terunofuji defeated opponent Mitakeumi Sunday on the final day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo to clinch his seventh Emperor's Cup championship. The only current sumo to hold the title of yokozuna, the sport's highest rank, Terunofuji started the tournament slowly, losing 3 of his first 8 bouts, but finished on a tear ripping off seven straight wins including the victory over Mitakeumi.
The pair met with a thunderous collision in mid-ring but Mitakeumi was unable to keep Terunofuji from latching on to his belt. Once he did, the yokozuna spun his opponent 180 degrees and then easily walked him out of the circle for the victory. Takanosho, who defeated Terunofuji earlier in the tournament, came into the final day tied for the lead at 11-3 and with a shot at his first ever title but he dropped his last match to Sadanoumi.
