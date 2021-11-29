LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Terunofuji Goes Unbeaten to Win Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament

Yokozuna Terunofuji wrapped up the year with back-to-back titles, including the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka.

After clinching his sixth Emperor's Cup championship Saturday at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, Terunofuji finished with another win on Sunday to go a perfect 15-0 for the event, the first time he's ever gone unbeaten in a tournament. Terunofuji defeated Takakeisho in a hard fought battle pushing his foe out of the ring to cap a remarkable year that saw him continue a come back from career-threatening injuries to win four out of six tournaments and secure a promotion to yokozuna, the sport's highest rank.

The recent retirement of legendary grand champion Hakuho left the Mongolian-born Terunofuji as the only reigning yokozuna in the sport. Having captured the last tournament title in September, this victory made him the first grand champion in nearly 50 years to win their initial two competitions as a yokozuna.

