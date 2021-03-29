Terunofuji Wins Sumo Tournament, Caps Comeback
Sumo wrestler Terunofuji capped a nearly three year comeback from knee surgery to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament Sunday in Tokyo and likely return to ozeki status, the sport's second highest rank. The Mongolian-born Terunofuji entered the event's last day of competition with a one win lead over three other wrestlers but was literally pushed to the brink by his final opponent, Takakeisho.
After Terunofuji missed an arm grab, Takakeisho shoved him up against the edge of the ring but couldn't quite force him out as the Mongolian righted himself and finally managed to push Takakeisho out of the circle for the tournament-clinching victory, the third top division title of his career. A one-time ozeki, Terunofuji was hampered by knee injuries and demoted in 2017. Following knee surgery in 2018 he was forced to compete among the sport's lowest levels, a first for a former ozeki. Sunday's win should finally enable his return to ozeki status.