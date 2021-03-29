FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

Terunofuji Wins Sumo Tournament, Caps Comeback

sumo wrestling
Terunofuji
cdn-japantimes.com

Sumo wrestler Terunofuji capped a nearly three year comeback from knee surgery to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament Sunday in Tokyo and likely return to ozeki status, the sport's second highest rank. The Mongolian-born Terunofuji entered the event's last day of competition with a one win lead over three other wrestlers but was literally pushed to the brink by his final opponent, Takakeisho.

After Terunofuji missed an arm grab, Takakeisho shoved him up against the edge of the ring but couldn't quite force him out as the Mongolian righted himself and finally managed to push Takakeisho out of the circle for the tournament-clinching victory, the third top division title of his career. A one-time ozeki, Terunofuji was hampered by knee injuries and demoted in 2017. Following knee surgery in 2018 he was forced to compete among the sport's lowest levels, a first for a former ozeki. Sunday's win should finally enable his return to ozeki status.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

November Sambo World Championships Moved to Uzbekistan

sambo
World Sambo Championships
imgresizer.eurosport.com

This year's Sambo World Championships, originally scheduled to take place in Moscow, Russia in November, have been moved to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Russian news agency TASS reported that the president of the All-Russia Sambo Federation, Sergei Yeliseyev, requested that the International Sambo Federation reschedule Moscow to host the world championships for 2025.

The request comes after a December ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport restricted Russia from hosting any world championship sporting events for two years as part of the punishment for a state-sponsored blood doping program among Olympic athletes. Several Olympic sports scheduled to hold world championships in Russia during this time period have sought to skirt the ban due to wording that says the location of the event does not have to be changed if it isn't legally or practically possible. However, sambo, which is still seeking status as a full Olympic sport, chose to comply.

Related Articles Around the Web
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey