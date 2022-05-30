Americans Strike Gold at Pan Am Karate Championships

USA Karate
The Pan American Karate Championships wrapped up this weekend in Curacao with the United States leading the chase for gold. Headed up by Tom Scott, who took his sixth Pan Am title nabbing the men's 75 kg kumite championship, the U.S. came away with four gold medals. Olympic bronze medalist Ariel Torres won the men's kata competition, Sakura Kokumai took the women's individual kata competition and Brian Irr added gold in the men's 84+ kg kumite division for the Americans.
Led by world champion Douglas Brose, who earned the men's 60 kg kumite title, Brazil had the most overall medals with 12. The final day of competition saw Chile take the men's team kumite championship and Venezuela capture the women's team kumite. Colombia took the gold in men's team kata while Peru garnered the title in women's team kata.
From Your Site Articles
- Judo Blog: Judo Photography at the Olympics ›
- Judo Blog: Grandmaster Kyu Ha Kim's Life & Legacy ›
- Pan American Internationals: Team Full Circle Reunites - Black Belt ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web