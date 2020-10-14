Team Top Ten USA Will Take On Team All Stars at Virtual Fight Tour IV

www.centurymartialarts.com

Resistance bands are mainly used for strength training activities, but one of the main benefits is that they are incredibly versatile and can therefore be used for a range of different exercises. They are typically made from rubber, and the levels of resistance can be adjusted to suit your needs.

The main advantages of the bands are they are cheap, easy to locate and buy, as well as being portable, so you can comfortably and effectively workout on the go. They offer high levels of tension with similar results to what gym equipment would give, and are also useful for light rehabilitation.

The loop band is normally constructed out of rubber which loops at both sides. Tube bands, meanwhile, have similar properties but have adjustable grips and handles attached.

Booty bands help stretch your glutes and thighs, while figure-8 bands are generally used as part of arm or shoulder workouts.

