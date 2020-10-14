Team Top Ten USA Will Take On Team All Stars at Virtual Fight Tour IV

Promoter Jessie Wray has made his first announcement for Virtual Fight Tour IV, and it's another exciting clash of point fighting stars.

The fourth installment of the Virtual Fight Tour has been scheduled for December 19th and will feature the first team fight in the promotion. The 2-man team fight will pit two of the best teams in the sport against one another as Team Top Ten USA will go to battle against Team All Stars. Top Ten USA will be represented by the dynamic duo of Tyreeke Saint and Troy Binns, who were acquired in January. Kevin Walker, who won his solo appearance in the Virtual Fight Tour against the formidable Ryan George, will be joined by Canadian super lightweight legend Robbie Lavoie to represent the All Stars. Regardless of which fighters wind up facing one another, it is sure to make for an exciting fight. The other fights for Virtual Fight Tour IV are yet to be announced.

For more news and updates about the Virtual Fight Tour, stay tuned to Black Belt Magazine.

