Team Paul Mitchell makes Blockbuster Move, Adds Six New Players

sport karate
Team Paul Mitchell
Photo Courtesy: SportMartialArts.com


Team Paul Mitchell, the longest-running sponsored team in sport karate, has made their largest move in recent memory by adding six new forms and weapons competitors to their roster. The new pickups are Samuel Diaz III, Dawson Holt, Ben Jones, Isabella Nicoli, Averi Presley, and Esteban Tremblay.

Diaz brings a veteran presence to the team as a formidable senior competitor, Holt is a newcomer to the adult division who fulfills the roles of a sword practitioner and men's CMX forms threat, and the quartet of Jones, Nicoli, Presley, and Tremblay collectively give the team a solid junior roster that sets them up for success across multiple disciplines now and in the future. All of these players are expected to make their debut at the team's home tournament, the Ocean State Grand Nationals in April.

The team has also made an addition to their coaching staff, bringing on Jackson Rudolph as the Player Development Coach for the program. Rudolph transitions to the new position after spending the past decade on the team as a player.

Keep reading to view the official media release from Team Paul Mitchell Karate through their Facebook post.

