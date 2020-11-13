Don Rodrigues and Christine Bannon-Rodrigues - The Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 45

sport karate
fb.watch
Don Rodrigues and Christine Bannon-Rodrigues

Two Black Belt Magazine Hall of Famers join Jackson in this episode as iconic Team Paul Mitchell Coach Don Rodrigues and legendary competitor Christine Bannon-Rodrigues talk all things sport karate. Hear some Paul Mitchell stories that have never been told before and so much more in Episode 45.

From Your Site Articles
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix III Results

mixed martial arts
John Lineker
a.espncdn.com

On Friday, November 13, ONE: Inside The Matrix III continued the strong showing from global athletes on the ONE Championship stage.

In the main event, bantamweights John "Hands Of Stone" Lineker and Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon went toe-to-toe to make their case for being the top contender to Bibiano Fernandes and the ONE Bantamweight World Championship.

Four more bouts lined the event and provided a card full of competitive mixed martial arts action.

Keep Reading Show less

Live Point Fighting Seminar with Bailey Murphy

live seminars
Bailey Murphy

Bailey Murphy is one of the top point fighters in the world today, having won eight overall grand championships in his first two seasons as an adult. Join him to learn some of his secrets to success!

VIEW THE SEMINAR HERE

From Your Site Articles

Why You Should Tune in for ONE Championship's Inside the Matrix III

mixed martial arts
Kevin Belingon
mmasucka.com

ONE: Inside The Matrix III hits your screens on Friday, November 13, with a five-bout card sure to excite with a bantamweight banger in the main event.

Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon takes on #5-ranked contender John "Hands Of Stone" Lineker with a meeting against Bibiano Fernandes hanging in the balance.

While that main event is getting most of the attention, for good reason, the four-bout undercard will deliver fireworks as well.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter