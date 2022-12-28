Team Paul Mitchell picks up Two New Fighters
Over Christmas, the longest-running sponsored team in the history of sport karate recruited two new athletes. Following the signing of Gabrielle Rudolph on December 15th, the team announced the additions of Jake Mueck on Christmas day and Sean Magallanes the following day. The team plans to develop these talented point fighters as they join the likes of Alex Mancillas and Sebastian Villanueva.
Mueck, just 16 years old, joins Villanueva in the junior division to provide a dynamic duo of young talent on the Paul Mitchell roster. Formerly representing Team United under the tutelage of Trevor and Casey Nash, he already has world champion pedigree. In fact, his kicking style is reminiscent of Trevor’s iconic leg.
Magallanes, 20, will join Mancillas wearing the coveted black and white in the men’s division. He is touted as one of the best lightweight fighters in California, fighting with a dangerous combination of speed and passion. He joins all-time great fighters Richard Barefield and Damon Gilbert as bay area natives to fight for Team Paul Mitchell.
Speaking of Gilbert, the fighting coach of Team Paul Mitchell for the last decade, he said of the new athletes, “The new additions to our team are exactly what I am looking for. They are humble, hard-working, and easy to coach. I love the fact that they have not reached their full potential yet. I want to be a part of that. I want to play an instrumental part in their growth in and out of the ring.”
Combining the competitors mentioned above with the elite forms and weapons talent added to the roster last year, Team Paul Mitchell is primed for another dominant season in 2023. Follow them on Instagram @PaulMitchellKarate for more about the team, and stay tuned to Black Belt Magazine for more news and updates about the top teams in the sport karate world.
