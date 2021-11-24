LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Joseph Bein Named Head Coach of Team Infinity

sport karate
Joseph Bein
After years of success with numerous individual and demo team accolades under the leadership of Mike Welch, veteran Team Infinity member Joseph Bein will now take over as head coach. Welch and other key role players at Infinity Martial Arts decided to shift their focus to the franchise and lift the brand to another level from a business standpoint after attending Adam Kifer's Relentless Membership Summit last weekend. Bein inherits a squad that fields a world championship-caliber demo team and has a strong core of star competitors including Connor Chasteen, Alex Riggs, Will Nevitt, Noell Jellison, Diego Rodriguez-Florez, Sofia Rodriguez-Florez, and Alyss Groce who are all currently ranked by the Black Belt Magazine Rankings.

Bein has coached InfiniTeam, Infinity's developmental team, for several years and has worked heavily in networking and recruitment for Team Infinity during that time, which is why Welch entrusted Bein with the head coach position. When asked about what it meant to him to be the coach of Team Infinity, Bein told Black Belt: "I've made some of my best friends, had the greatest experiences and even fallen in love, a couple times now for those of you who are keeping track, all through my time with Team Infinity. My biggest goal moving forward is to give everyone on this team the best experience during their time here."

Team Infinity is truly one of the best teams in sport karate, and their members are certain to be a mainstay in the finals of world tour tournaments in the upcoming season. To learn more about Team Infinity and other major teams in sport karate, check out Black Belt Magazine's listing of major sport karate teams by clicking here.

