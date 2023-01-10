Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Takes Home ONE Championship's 2022 Muay Thai Athlete Of The Year
Tawanchai got his year started off with a bang in January. Standing across from him inside the Circle was Saemapetch Fairtex, and he finished off his friend inside the first round. After the bout, he announced he would move up to featherweight to pursue the gold. A promise he would fulfill by year’s end.
When Tawanchai returned to the Circle five months later, Niclas Larsen stood across from him. Another knockout performance followed, but this time it was in the second round. The dazzling showcase earned Tawanchai a $50,000 bonus and put him in line to challenge for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.
At ONE 161, Tawanchai would get his chance to secure global supremacy.
Against reigning king Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Tawanchai showed the world why he is a special talent. Although the 15-minute contest was closely-contested, the 23-year-old’s peerless technique gave him the edge. The stunning performance saw him take a unanimous decision and the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship.
Although the competition was fierce for the year-end distinction, Tawanchai was in a class of his own. Smilla Sundell, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon all received honorable mentions.
Now with 2023 on the horizon, Tawanchai will be getting set for the first defense of the gold. The first challenger will be Jamal Yusupov at ONE on Prime Video 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II on Friday, February 10.
