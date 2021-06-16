ONE Championship: Can Tawanchai Dethrone Nong-O?

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has reigned over the bantamweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship since 2019 and has successfully defended the belt on four occasions. However, a new challenger has come onto the ONE Super Series scene.

The highly-anticipated debut of Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym came at ONE: Dangal, and the world-class striker ended the bout exactly as he had foreseen. In the third round, Tawanchai connected with a brilliant head kick that sent Irishman Sean Clancy to the mat.

After the dominant showcase, Tawanchai immediately made his presence felt and announced himself as a top contender in the stacked bantamweight division.

Will he be the one to topple the legend of Nong-O?

The reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion is undefeated in ONE Super Series action and has ended his last two matches with empathic knockouts. Adding Tawanchai to that list would only deepen the legacy that he has already built and establish himself as a pillar of the sport.

But Tawanchai showed why he is a threat to the gold during his ONE Super Series debut. The technique was perfect, and the finish came when the window of opportunity was opened.

Decide for yourself if Tawanchai is the man who can stun the Muay Thai world by taking a quick peek into what makes the Thai star so great. Then you can relive his debut performance against Clancy.

Tawanchai has leaped into the #4 spot in the official ONE athlete rankings, and a date with Nong-O may not be far off into the future. A colossal showdown between the two will be one of the biggest martial arts contests of 2021 if it happens.

