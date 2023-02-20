Tawanchai Says He Has 'Nothing To Worry About' Ahead Of ONE Fight Night 7 Title Defense
Reigning divisional king Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will defend the gold for the first time against Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II, live and free on Prime Video.
In a pre-match interview with ONE, Tawanchai expressed how he was motivated by his fans. He does not want to let them down in his first title defense. But he was adamant about not feeling pressure heading into the matchup. That is due, in part, to the dedicated training that has him in the best shape of his life.
"I feel like, right now, I am more physically fit. I am stronger; my strength has increased. And also, for the second question, the training period for this fight is much longer. And I did a lot of training. My physique is much fitter than the last fight," said Tawanchai.
With increased weight training and entering the co-main event in peak condition, Tawanchai is ready to put on a show. But that doesn't mean he is going to guarantee a knockout over Yusupov. He respects his opponent's toughness too much to predict a KO but does say he has a secret weapon to unleash at ONE Fight Night 7.
"I'm not sure about the knockout because Jamal is a very strong fighter. Also, the ultimate weapon, I would rather not say. I would want you guys to watch me in the fight," said the 23-year-old.
The only change in his first title defense will be that this match will be contested inside of a ring. However, Tawanchai ensures fans that there would not be a difference in his performance. Just like Yusupov's power, the Thai superstar is unphased and confident ahead of his first title defense.
"I have faced a lot of heavy hitters in my life, and also, during the training, I have trained with heavy hitters. There's nothing to worry about. I am part of that. Also, regarding the differences between the ring and the cage, I don't think there is much difference. I don't worry about it. I'm not worried about it," said Tawanchai.
ONE Fight Night 7 airs live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, February 24. The event is free on Prime Video for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.
