Son of Judo Legend Wins All-Japan Championships

IJF
Size really does matter, at least when it comes to the All-Japan Judo Championships. The world's longest running major judo tournament, and one of the only ones that still contests just one "open weight" category, saw the massive Tatsuru Saito capture the title Friday in Tokyo.
Though he came in weighing north of 300 pounds, Saito showed outstanding conditioning going more than 10 minutes into overtime in the finals before hitting an outside leg reap throw against Kokoro Kageura to earn the championship. The 20-year-old is the son of the late two-time Olympic gold medalist Hitoshi Saito, himself a former winner of the All-Japan title. As a reward for taking this year's tournament, Saito was chosen to represent Japan at the World Championships, slated to take place in October.
From Your Site Articles
- Judo Blog: Evolution of the Judo Gi - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Judo 2022 - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Judo Blog: Why is Judo so Hard to Learn? - Black Belt Magazine ›
Related Articles Around the Web