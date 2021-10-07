Oxford English Dictionary Adds "Tang Soo Do"

The Dictionary
Oxford English Dictionary extends hunt for regional words around the world

In its most recent update the Oxford English Dictionary added 26 Korean words, the most notable for readers here being the Korean martial art of "tang soo do." The OED has now enshrined it with the official definition, "A Korean martial art using the hands and feet to deliver and block blows, similar to karate."

The entry notes the first known English-language use of the term came in a 1957 issue of Pacific Stars & Stripes (Tokyo) which also identified tang soo do as a form of karate. But Stars & Stripes incorrectly attributed tang soo do's origin to 17th century Korea while it's actually a 20th century innovation. The recent changes to the dictionary additionally include a revision for the "taekwondo" entry with an updated etymology.

MMA Veteran Thornton Dies from Bare Knuckle Boxing Injuries

Justin Thornton
Justin Thornton, a 13-year veteran of mixed martial arts, has died of injuries suffered in a bare knuckle boxing match back in August as initially reported on Monday by mymmanews.com. Thornton, who was 6-18 in his MMA career, had been fighting in the BKFC 20 event in Biloxi, Miss. on August 20 when he was hit with a roundhouse punch by opponent Dillon Cleckler just 19 seconds into their fight and fell head first into the canvas.
Judo Blog: Halloween Judo Events in Las Vegas

Judo Halloween Tournament
Nevada Judo Association

The Covid-19 Pandemic has nixed judo events in California and the West Coast for more than a year. That's about to change with two major judo event scheduled over Halloween weekend!

Karate Combat Part 2

Karate Combat
With the popularity of the UFC, do you think the audience for Karate Combat is similar, or are you trying to reach a whole new demographic?

There's definitely a lot of overlap in prospective fanbases, but I think Karate Combat actually has wider overall appeal. A lot of fight fans don't enjoy watching the grappling element of MMA, for example. I've also heard a surprising number of people talk about feeling put off by the way MMA is presented - the tone of it is very different from the traditional martial arts.

