Tang Kai Returns Home To Hero's Welcome Following ONE World Title Win
The newly minted ONE Featherweight World Champion visited Shaoyang, his hometown, and was welcomed by thousands of eager fans. Tang captured the gold in a brilliant five-round performance against Thanh Le and earned a unanimous decision.
As part of his visit, Tang stopped by his alma mater, Shaoyang Sports School. The ONE Featherweight World Champion gave a speech to the current student body and assured them that he would do everything he could to keep the belt around his waist as he represents China and Shaoyang. After signing autographs and taking photos, Tang went to the streets.
A parade followed, with fans rushing to snap photographs of the 26-year-old star. The warm welcome caught the attention of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who took to Instagram to thank the mass of fans who came out to support their local hero.
“What a crazy celebration in China for newly crowned ONE Featherweight World Champion Tang Kai! Thousands of fans showed up to celebrate this historic moment,” wrote Sityodtong.
“Thank you again to our amazing Chinese fans for making ONE the #1 trending topic in China during his world title fight! I am blown away by the love and support from the beautiful country of 1.4 billion people!”
Tang is currently on a 10-bout winning streak dating back to 2017. The mighty power of Tang has been on display, with seven of those victories coming by way of KO/TKO. Now he has the most challenging task ahead of him — defending the ONE Featherweight World Championship.
ONE Championship on Instagram: "The NEW ONE Featherweight World Champion receives a hero’s welcome in Shaoyang, as thousands of fans gathered for the homecoming of Tang Kai! 🇨🇳 @tangkaimma #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MMA"
