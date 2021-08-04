Olympics: Mensah-Stock Wins Wrestling Gold for U.S.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.

On Monday Aline Rotter-Focken of Germany claimed gold in the women's 76 kg division beating American Adeline Gray in the finals. In men's Greco-Roman action, Cuba earned two golds with Luis Orta winning at 60 kg and Mijain Lopez at 130 kg. Hungary's Tamas Lorincz also won gold at 77 kg while Musa Evloev, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, won at 97 kg.

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Jiu-Jitsu or Mental Health? Part 1: A Lifelong journey

A blog series analyzing the parallels between Jiu-Jitsu and Mental Health

You don't have to look very hard to find the "surface level" benefits Jiu-Jitsu can have on your mental health. It can improve your fitness, increase your confidence, help you build a friendship group, test your brain, release endorphins and serotonin, and probably lots of other things that are really hard to spell. But while these are all irrefutable facts, it's nothing we haven't heard a million times before about almost every form of exercise.
Does Your Martial Arts Program Have an Emergency Action Plan?

Emergency Action Plans (EAPs) help speed up your response to emergency situations, reduce injury severity, mitigate damages associated with a catastrophic event, and save lives. An EAP is not an emergency evacuation plan. For assistance in developing an emergency evacuation plan, consult your local fire and police departments for help.

When you create your EAP, assign specific responsibilities to staff members and cross-train key personnel. You can use injuries and emergencies experienced in the martial arts industry to create various scenarios, and practice responding to them. Make sure staff know where emergency equipment is located and how to use it. Post emergency contact numbers prominently by telephones for easy reference.

