Tammi Musumeci Talks July 14 Match With 'Super Aggressive' Amanda Alequin
Tammi Musumeci is ready to step back on the global stage on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12. The American will return to ONE Championship for a strawweight submission grappling showdown against Amanda Alequin, a former training partner of the multiple-time BJJ World Champion.
“We used to train together a lot, we’re actually close friends. I like her a lot. I think she’s a cool friend,” Musumeci told ONE.
But this matchup is nothing new for the 28-year-old, having defeated Alequin twice in 2021 by decision.
Familiar with her opponent’s style, Musumeci expects an exciting matchup inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.
“She’s going to come forward, that’s what she does. She goes forward and she attacks. That’s how she’s always been, and that’s what makes her a really good competitor. Win or lose, her matches are always exciting because she doesn’t stop,” Musumeci stated.
Regardless of the prior meetings on the mat, the two grapplers have remained friends. While each woman wants to achieve greatness, they do sacrifice friendships in their pursuits. Their similar philosophies and shared experiences give them a solid foundation of friendship.
“That’s why I think we became friends. We don’t have egos. We’re just kind of chill, you know? I feel like that’s why we became friends and we got along together pretty well,” Musumeci said.
Musumeci is not just concerned about her opponent’s attacking style. She knows when they become entangled, she is dealing with a top-notch submission artist.
The American lauded Alequin’s technique ahead of the matchup in Bangkok.
“I just remember her being super aggressive, super flexible too. She used to fight the higher weight classes and now she’s skinnier, but she’s still as strong as when she used to fight those higher weight classes, and long too. So she’s very good at this weight class,” the 28-year-old recalled.
With both women being so familiar with the other, they are each preparing for the unexpected. Musumeci is ready to take the fight in whatever way it is presented to her on July 14.
“Since [2021], I was more back-take oriented then. I still do back-takes, but I also like to do different stuff as well. So I don’t really have a game plan or anything yet,” Musumeci said.
ONE Fight Night 12 airs live on Prime Video on Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.
ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams | Bonus BoutsWe’re kicking off ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams with a strawweight submission grappling fight between decorated BJJ World Champions Tammi Musumeci...
