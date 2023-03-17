Tammi Musumeci Wants To 'Hit Cool Subs' In Her ONE Debut On March 24
Unsurprisingly, the two share a close bond and have always been training partners.
"We started at the same time. We've always been partners, all the way back, even. We're still training partners. So we train at different gyms, but we also train with each other. So we do training on the side by ourselves, which I felt helped me a ton. Because he'd worked with me even when he was like a blue belt or kid, he'd always show me what he was working on. So we've always worked together. And I feel like that made us both pretty successful over the years because we were consistent lead training partners," said Musumeci.
In Singapore, Musumeci will face off against Bianca Basilio, who secured a quick 42-second submission in her ONE debut last November. It will be a stern test for the American, but one she relishes. The multiple-time IBJJF World Champion has come to ONE to compete against the world's elite.
"I think she's one of the best out there, that's pretty much to say. I mean, she's aggressive, she's technical, she's one of the best out there, at that weight, or even, I wouldn't say at the weight, I'd say of all the smaller girls, any of those weights, she's one of the top girls. So I think it's an honor to fight her. It's cool. I have no expectations for this," said Musumeci.
"I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited. I like watching her compete. I don't know how fun it's going to be to compete with her, but we'll see. I've spoken to her a few times. I think it's an honor to fight her. It's cool. I have no expectations for this."
The 28-year-old is excited about her matchup against the Brazilian. Not only because of the level of talent she will see inside the Circle but because of Basilio's enigmatic personality. Musumeci feels a connection with someone who is like-minded and simply loves the sport and loves to compete.
"She's cool. I like her attitude. That's another thing too. I like her attitude. Maybe because I'm getting older. But no matter if she wins or loses, she always looks like she's having fun out there. And she appreciates being there. I respect her for that as well. It's one thing to win at what she does and to be good, but I respect her attitude. I've seen her win and lose, and she always seems the same no matter what. She's not one of these people that if they lose, they have an attitude. She seems just thankful to be there, which I feel the same way. I do respect her for that as well," said the strawweight.
Although she has claimed multiple World Championships and accolades over her career, Musumeci's focus is not on capturing gold.
She just wants to go out and hit submissions that will thrill the audience and herself. She'll get another chance to do that on a global scale on March 24.
"I'm just going out there and trying to hit cool stuff and try to hit cool subs. I'm not really focused so much on titles or any of that stuff. I like to live my life a certain way. I don't have Instagram or social media. I'm not doing it for titles or anything. I'm just trying to hit cool stuff," said Musumeci.
ONE Fight Night 8 will be live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is free on Prime Video for all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.
