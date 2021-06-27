Jeet Kune Do Community Bids Farewell to Taky Kimura

jeet kune do
Taky Kimura

Members of the martial arts community — and followers of the arts of Bruce Lee, in particular — suffered a loss on January 7, 2021, when Seattle-based instructor Taky Kimura passed away at age 96. He had been the most senior living student of Lee and one of only three people (along with Dan Inosanto and the late James Yimm Lee) certified by Lee to teach.

He had been the most senior living student of Lee and one of only three people (along with Dan Inosanto and the late James Yimm Lee) certified by Lee to teach. Taky, the son of Japanese immigrants, was born and raised in Washington state. He was the only person of Japanese descent in his high school, but according to his son Andy Kimura, he was treated well in the community and rarely experienced discrimination.

Taky Kimura Bruce Lee

lh3.googleusercontent.com

"His parents would try to tell him the family were all really second-class citizens here, but my dad would argue that in school, they taught him everyone was equal in this country," Andy said. "But then the war came along, and my dad realized his parents were right all along."

At the outset of World War II, Taky and his family lost all their possessions and were imprisoned for the duration of the conflict in an internment camp with other Japanese-Americans. When the war ended, they returned to the Seattle area and opened a small grocery store.

But Taky had trouble moving on. His plan to attend college on a scholarship and become a doctor was forgotten. Instead, facing postwar discrimination and hostility, he began to think of himself as being lesser than the white people he dealt with on a daily basis. Consequently, Taky lived his life in a state of constant depression.

"Then one day at the grocery store, someone told him, 'You have to meet this incredible Chinese-American kid who does martial arts,'" Andy said. "My dad had earned a brown belt in judo in the camps, and there were some pretty hardcore teachers there. So he thought, What's this 18-year-old kid going to teach me?

"But then he met Bruce Lee, and when Dad was told to throw a punch at him, Bruce just tied him up, took him down and rained punches on him. Bruce didn't actually hit him, but my dad told me just the force of the wind from Bruce's punches was stunning."

Taky became one of Lee's earliest students as the budding martial arts icon changed locations from parks and makeshift gyms to his first true commercial school. In later years, Taky would recount how the martial arts and Lee's teachings brought him out of the depression he'd been in since the war and made him feel human again.

Taky Kimura Bruce Lee Grave

i2.wp.com

For his part, Lee seemed to appreciate the fact that Taky, perhaps because he was much older, was not a hanger-on and asked nothing of him other than to learn martial arts. Taky became Lee's closest friend in Seattle and even served as best man at Lee's wedding.

"His friendship was very, very important to Bruce," Cadwell said. "He was a genuine friend who didn't want anything from him and always remained loyal. In a way, Taky was even responsible for us getting married. Bruce had moved to Oakland for a summer and maybe had some trepidation about marrying so young, and I think Taky was a major force in his decision, telling him he should marry me."

When Lee relocated to Oakland and later to Los Angeles, he left his Seattle school, the Jun Fan Gung Fu Institute, in Taky's hands. Taky would continue to teach what he'd learned from Lee for the next five decades. As Lee shifted into new realms, developing his jeet kune do method, Taky, although aware of these changes, continued to teach the original Jun Fan gung fu he learned from Lee.

While there might have been technical differences between Taky's version of Lee's art and the later version practiced by Lee students like Dan Inosanto, there never seemed to be any strife

."From the beginning of my training in jeet kune do in 1973, Dan always talked quite frequently in glowing terms about Taky, calling him his senior," said longtime jeet kune do instructor Chris Kent. "When I finally met Taky a few years later, I was struck by how very humble he was, talking about Bruce and Dan and their contributions but not his own. He would always build up others and downplay his contributions. That gives you a sense of the humility and depth he had to him."

Taky Kimura Older

i1.wp.com

Although many people with only tangential connections to Lee tried to cash in on their relationships after his death, Taky stood out because he never sought to profit from his association with the martial arts' biggest star.

"My dad always credited Bruce with bringing him back to life, so he taught for free for years," Andy said. "What he was trying to teach was how to live a better life and be a better person. That was what Bruce taught him, and that's what my father was about. He wasn't in magazines talking about himself. He was often humble to his own detriment."

Kent recalled visiting Taky and making a trip with him to the Seattle gravesites of Bruce and Brandon Lee. As they stood there, a pair of young men approached, talking animatedly about Lee and asking Kent and Taky to take a photo of them by the graves.

"Taky didn't say a word about who he was, so finally I had to say to them, 'Do you know who this person is? Taky was Bruce's closest friend and assistant instructor!' They were blown away by that and couldn't believe he would just talk to them like a regular person. But that was Taky, and I hope everyone will see him for who he was, a man of incredible integrity and character. His legacy is in the hands of his son Andy now, and I know he couldn't wish for anything better."

For more information about Taky Kimura and the Jun Fan Gung Fu Institute of Seattle, visit kimuraclan-jkd.com.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Virtual Fight Tour IX: Plowden Wins in Return, Murphy Stays Hot

sport karate
Avery Plowden

Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour was back in action on Saturday night with their ninth promotion and one of the most star-studded point fighting pay-per-views that we have seen to date. The sparring action was supplemented with great guest performances such as Jonah Plawker's creative bo routine, Katelyn McMillan's traditional bo routine, and the electric extreme form of Haley "Bulletproof" Glass. As for the fights, we saw Tyreeke Saint make a statement, Tyson Wray take the lead in a budding rivalry, Bailey Murphy continue his Murphy Mania run of greatness, and Avery Plowden make his return to professional sport karate with an impressive win. Keep reading for more detailed results and analysis.

Keep Reading Show less

MMA Opinion: I Win if I Say So... Right?

mixed martial arts
Vettori Adesanya
cdn.vox-cdn.com

You may have heard a coach say, "We didn't lose, we just ran out of time." You have also heard, "Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades." But wait just a minute! Are either of those actually true? You don't ever really almost get a point in horseshoes. It is true that a horseshoe width from the stake is a point that is not actually touching or hooked around the stake, but that is not technically speaking "almost", but rather a rule that means a point is earned – it is not almost a point, it is a point. And sorry coach, they don't add minutes to clocks, so Willy Wonka was right, you lose... good day, sir. Mark Twain (if it was actually him) pioneered the dad joke when he observed, "Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."

Keep Reading Show less