Could Takeru Segawa Be Headed To ONE Championship?
After his contract expired last October, Takeru Segawa became the most sought-after free agent in martial arts. Thus far, he has not signed a contract but has the Japanese star given us a major hint in a recent Instagram post?
On Thursday, Takeru posted footage of him training, but what makes this footage special is what he was wearing and where he was training.
The former K-1 World Champion was wearing ONE Championship-branded four-ounce gloves. The massive global martial arts company promotes Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves, and it has quickly become one of the most exciting martial arts around the world.
Additionally, the footage of Takeru’s sparring was taken inside Boxing Works. The gym is located in Southern California and is home to two top ONE stars, Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan.
A move to ONE would open the door for many incredible matchups across both kickboxing and Muay Thai for the Japanese striking icon.
In part because of a dream match possibility with Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In 2021, Takeru called out the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. Following his contract expiration, Rodtang did the same last November. It is clear these two stars have had their sights set on one another for some time.
Now it seems possible that the dream could become a reality. If Takeru’s recent footage is a glimpse into the future, ONE is poised to add one of the most dynamic athletes in the sport to their ranks. And the fans will reap the rewards.
武尊 / Takeru on Instagram: "🥊🔥🇺🇸 @boxingworks"
- The Best of ONE Championship's Karate Athletes! ›
- Numbers Don't Lie UFC, ONE Championship Are A Global Martial Arts Duopoly ›
- Rodtang Calls For Takeru To Join ONE 'Our Fight Will Benefit Muay Thai And Kickboxing' ›