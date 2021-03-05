ONE Championship: Takahashi & Tang's Road to Fists of Fury II
In what could be ONE Championship's latest sleeper for Match of the Night, Ryogo Takahashi and Tang Kai will meet in a featherweight battle at ONE: Fists Of Fury II, a previously recorded event from Singapore, on Friday, March 5.
The featherweight scrap is a meeting between two possible future ONE Featherweight World Championship contenders.
Tang Kai has been on a roll as of late. The Chinese athlete is on a six-bout win streak, and a victory over Takahashi could catapult him into the divisional rankings. Tang posts an 82% career finishing rate and is one of the featherweight's most explosive athletes.
Takahashi is coming off a win of his own after coming up short against now-champion Thanh Le. The Krazy Bee-trained athlete will be hoping to earn a rematch against Le if he can continue his winning ways.
Without question, Le will be keeping a close eye on this matchup. The stacked featherweight division will get another chance to show its talent and depth when these two begin throwing heavy leather.
Between the two featherweights, they have given fans 19 incredible KO or TKO performances. With this much firepower inside the ONE Circle, fans should expect that number to grow to 20.
Before the bell rings, relive their roads to "The Lion City" with this video package from ONE detailing how they have made their way to ONE: Fists Of Fury II.
Ryogo Takahashi vs. Tang Kai | Road To ONE: FISTS OF FURY II
ONE: Fists Of Fury II airs on B/R Live on Friday, March 5, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.
