Tai Chi Master Retires in Face of Ridicule

news
ma baoguo
Chinese tai chi master Ma Baoguo, who achieved infamy after being quickly knocked out by an amateur boxer in a fight this past May, announced on his Weibo account this week that he would be leaving martial arts. Ma, 69. suffered ridicule after being knocked down three times in 30 seconds by 50-year-old Wang Qingmin

Recently spoof videos mocking Ma have again surfaced going viral with a reported 100 million total views on the Chinese video sharing site Bilibili. Ma's announcement, his first social media post since his loss, said he was returning to a peaceful life away from martial arts.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Wang Junguang: China's Next Kickboxing Superstar?

mixed martial arts
ONE: Inside The Matrix IV will air on Friday, November 20, and the five-bout card will be capped off by an incredible ONE Super Series kickboxing matchup.

The incredible kickboxing main event will feature Russia's Aslanbek Zikreev taking on #2-ranked strawweight contender Wang "Golden Boy" Junguang in the evening's premier contest.

After a valiant effort against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Wang is now back on the road to contendership. "Golden Boy" has the chance to return to form and showcase his incredible skills against a rising star.

If Wang can have another jaw-dropping performance similar to his ONE debut against Federico Roma at ONE: Dawn of Valor, he will position himself for another shot at gold in 2021.

In a featured video with the organization, Wang discusses his path to ONE and its global platform and reveals his dream of bringing the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship back to China.

If he can do that, Wang will be a massive superstar in his home country and assume global superstardom.

But Zikreev will attempt to be his roadblock on his road to dethroning Sam-A for the gold on Friday. The Russian striker has all of the tools to steal his thunder and his ranking and make a name for himself on the global stage.

The catch weight affair is not to be missed. The main event in Singapore will be a display of elite kickboxing techniques and nonstop excitement for fans worldwide.

ONE: Inside The Matrix IV airs on the B/R Live app at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, November 20.

Hollie Hamm - The Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 46

sport karate
Hollie Hamm
Hollie Hamm discusses the upcoming Destin Open and some of the factors that helped her become a successful school owner with a passionate team of instructors.

Classical Japanese Martial Arts

japanese martial arts
An American Who Went to Japan and Discovered Himself

Ellis Amdur has a lot to say about the martial arts. The author of numerous internet essays, books, novels and even a dozen psychology manuals on how to deal with violence, he isn't shy about sharing his opinions, either. But unlike the majority of people who pontificate on martial arts, Amdur is someone you should definitely listen to.

A mental-health professional specializing in crisis intervention and a consultant for law-enforcement agencies, Amdur is one of the few Westerners who hold certificates of full mastery from two Japanese koryu systems. He's also one of the most iconoclastic martial artists you'll find, as comfortable banging away in a boxing gym as he is practicing traditional sword forms in a classical dojo or working on Chinese internal-strength exercises.

