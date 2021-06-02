Study Indicates Tai Chi as Effective as Other Exercises in Fighting Obesity

A new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that tai chi seemed as effective as conventional exercise in reducing the waist size of middle age and older adults who suffered from central obesity. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and UCLA, examined more than 500 test subjects 50 years old and above.

The researchers randomly assigned volunteers to one of three groups: a non-exercise group, a group that did aerobic and strength exercises, and a group that practiced Yang style tai chi. Participants in the latter two groups exercised or practiced tai chi for one hour three days a week and were measured after 12 weeks and again after 38 weeks. The group practicing tai chi saw about the same reduction in their waist lines as the group doing standard exercises.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Sophisticated Simplicity: Albert Einstein’s Lesson for Martial Artists

If I had to pick one scientist from any point in history to become my sensei, I would have to choose Albert Einstein.

In fact, his understanding of martial arts far exceeds that of many present day black belts!

I know, I know...it's a random thought. Before you fact-check this Black Belt article against wikipedia to see if the white-haired genius really did karate, let me stop you though. He didn't. That doesn't mean he didn't know the "secret" that many martial artists tend to forget however.

Wanna know the secret? Here's what Einstein knew, "It can scarcely be denied that the supreme goal of all theory is to make the irreducible basic elements as simple and as few as possible without having to surrender the adequate representation of a single datum of experience."

In other words, everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler.

Why Martial Artists Should Drink Matcha Smoothies

Let's remember from the last matcha article, that matcha has got it all for a martial artist. It creates focus, energy, concentration, curbs the appetite for weigh-ins. But, best of all, matcha improves your health and enhances performance. These are just some of the great qualities of matcha. However, many people don't like to drink matcha tea. The matcha smoothie will help solve this problem so you can get the benefits that matcha has to offer.

Matcha is excellent to add to your smoothie. So, if you can't stomach it nor drink it daily, normally or regularly with hot water, and want the benefits of matcha, then the smoothie is your best option. Mixed into the smoothie really neutralizes 95% of matcha's bitter taste.

