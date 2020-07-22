Tahtib: A Living Artifact from Ancient Egypt

Tahtib is a little-known stick fighting discipline developed during Egypt's pharaoh period. Its history has seen it used in combat, snubbed by its countrymen, and transformed into a type of folkloric dance, before its re-emergence as a martial art in recent years.

What began as military training nearly 5,000 years ago has come full circle, as tahtib being studied once again as a martial art, thanks to the efforts of Adel Boulad. He is credited with revamping the sport and promoting it on the world stage, where it is gaining followers. Here's a closer look at this intriguing art from Egypt.

Early Days of the Art

The earliest signs of tahtib are from Cairo, where engravings dating to 2500 B.C. show detailed images with explanatory captions that describe military training using sticks. Engravings from other sites dating to 1500 B.C. show a change in the practice of tahtib to a celebratory dance. Other accounts from the later era also point to it as a popular form of entertainment that men performed on special occasions, such as weddings.

Fun Facts About Tahtib

  • Both the dance form and martial art form are known as tahtib
  • The stick that's part of this art is called an asaya, or naboot, and measures four feet in length (similar to the bo!)
  • Dancers and martial art fighters spin the asaya in a figure 8 pattern before them
  • It is one of three disciplines the initial military trained in; the other two were archery and wrestling
  • The goal in early fighting was to strike at the head of an opponent and kill him
  • Fighters are taught from the outset how to maneuver and control the asaya

Although early fighters used heavy sticks with deadly intent, today's rods are much lighter in weight and purpose. A match is won by either grazing an opponent's head or touching him or her elsewhere three times with the stick.

Handing Down the Art

Despite being discontinued over time as military training, tahtib did not vanish from Egypt. Instead, it became a game to play while relaxing at the end of the day. Gathering in the evenings, members of the country's agrarian society sang and performed music, recited poetry and played games, including tahtib, remaking it into a dance. It was handed down among male family members just as poetry and music were. As modern industries arose and people were drawn to the cities, Egypt's urban countrymen came to regard tahtib with disdain, thinking it a chiefly rural tradition.

Adding Structure to the Sport

Although he admits to being one of those who used to dismiss the sport as a peasant tradition, Adel Boulad has championed tahtib in recent years, working to retain this long-standing tradition, while also remaking it as a martial art. A student of Japanese martial arts, Boulad came to understand that tahtib shared an underlying philosophy with its Asian counterparts, but lacked the form, or structure. He has thus developed eight forms of the art, each containing between 30 and 60 movements performed in sequence.

Music Adds to the Event

Music is part of both versions of tahtib, where participants perform movements in keeping with the tempo. It helps participants focus on executing each move correctly, while also adding to the audience's involvement. Onlookers are drawn into the drama as the fighters face each other, moving in a circle while sizing up their opponent. As the music slows, the audience begins clapping to the beat of the drums as the moment builds anticipation of the coming attack.

Modern Tahtib Gains a Following

Although the practice of Tahtib was restricted to men only in both dancing and martial arts forms, the modern sport includes both sexes and is growing in popularity throughout the world. The first competitive tournament took place in Paris in 2017, followed by one in Egypt. In addition to these venues, training clubs have opened in the Czech Republic, U.K. U.S. and Canada as this ancient martial art from the pharaoh time period acquires a new and broader audience.

SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Doug Rogers, 1941-2020

static.torontopubliclibrary.ca

Doug Rogers, the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in judo and a member of the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame passed away at the age of 79. Moving to Japan in 1960 at the age of 19 to improve his judo, Rogers trained with many of the era's top judoka including Japanese legend Masahiko Kimura and American Donn Draeger.

With judo making its initial Olympic appearance in the 1964 Tokyo games, Rogers made the finals of the heavyweight division losing a close contest to all-Japan champion Isao Inokuma to take home a silver medal. Eventually becoming an airline pilot, Rogers also earned a bronze medal at the 1965 world championships and a gold at the 1967 Pan-American games.

Related Articles Around the Web
olympics

5 Keys to Long-Term Success, Part 1

As we all know, nothing in life, including success in your martial art, is guaranteed. However, with the right mindset and the right habits, you can stack the odds in your favor.

I have found that five habits are essential for long-term success. Although I've seen some people fail despite adhering to a few of these behaviors, I have never known anyone to succeed without them.

Keep Reading Show less
dave kovar

Student Down!

miro.medium.com

Once at a rank test, I saw an adult student pass out. She was out cold before she hit the mat. And because she had collapsed from a standing position and was unable to catch herself, she hit hard. The good news: The mat cushioned the impact. The bad news: She still suffered a mild concussion.

This student had diabetes. Although she had eaten about three hours before the test, her anxiety and stress resulted in an adrenalin rush. This caused her blood sugar to drop. Consequently, she lost consciousness.

Keep Reading Show less
injury
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter