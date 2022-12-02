Tahirah Abdul-Qadir Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Tahirah Abdul-Qadir, who made her debut as an adult point fighter on the NASKA circuit earlier this year, has been awarded a Congressional Gold Medal by Congressman John Katko, the U.S. representative for New York's 24th congressional district. The award recognizes initiative, service, and extraordinary achievement in fields such as voluntary public service, physical fitness, personal development, and exploration. It is the highest civilian honor in the United States for those under the age of 24.
The Top Ten Team USA point fighter is no stranger to success and being a positive role model. In early November, she was chosen as a 2022 "Girl Up Sports Fellowship" recipient by the WWE and Girl Up. Abdul-Qadir runs "Fight Like A Girl", an organization that promotes gender equality in sports, while providing mentorship opportunities and workshops on topics like mental health and body positivity. In the competitive realm, she recorded a solid first season in NASKA's adult division. Fighting against some of the world's best, she represented herself very well and even won a team fighting title at the Ocean State Grand Nationals alongside Brianna Nurse. In February, she displayed her talents in the Virtual Fight Tour and put on a show with a dominant 30-9 victory.
In a Facebook post about her achievement of the Congressional Gold Medal, Abdul-Qadir wrote that she has had her sights set on this goal for over four years. She also explained that under normal circumstances, she would have the opportunity to visit the U.S. Capitol Building and be recognized there, and she is hopeful that she will be able to do so when restrictions are lifted.
WATCH: Tahirah Abdul-Qadir in action at the 2020 Irish Open
