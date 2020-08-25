Taekwondo Instructor Gets 7 Years for Child Molestation

The NASKA World Tour Board of Directors has officially canceled the 2020 season due to COVID-19, according to a social media post by the Battle of Atlanta. However, the event made it clear that the Battle of Atlanta was still happening despite the cancellation of the NASKA World Tour. Competitors will not be eligible to receive NASKA points for their placements at the Battle of Atlanta, but will still be eligible for PROMAC points if they are members of the regional circuit. The event will be held at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel from September 4-6. The cancellation of the NASKA World Tour does not impact the NASKA Virtual Tour for 2020, as the virtual events and rankings will continue as planned.

The promoters of the Battle of Atlanta announced that they will be making an appearance on Alex Reyes's Point Fighter Live on Facebook at 7 PM Eastern Monday night. They will be previewing the event and answering any questions that the audience may have. They also encourage everyone to find more information at their website www.thebattleofatlanta.com, or contact them at hello@thebattleofatlanta.com .

For an overview of the NASKA COVID-19 guidelines that the Battle of Atlanta will be enforcing, please click here to view Black Belt Magazine's summary of the new regulations.