Taekwondo Instructor Arrested for Video Voyeurism

No Photography
A Florida taekwondo instructor has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism after hidden cameras were found in the bathroom of his martial arts school, police announced last Saturday. Robert Franco, 64, the owner of Master Franco's Taekwondo Academy in Pembroke Pines, was taken into custody following the discovery of the cameras by a female student.

Police say the student found a nanny camera secreted in the bathroom back on July 28 and, after taking photos of it, she confronted Franco who attempted to destroy the footage from the camera. The student told her father about the incident and he reported it to the police who believe Franco may have been secretly recording both adults and children in the bathroom since March.

In a White Belt Minute

White belt in martial arts class
Duncan Graham

A lot can happen in a White Belt Minute… some good, some bad, but all 100% worth every moment of struggle.

Things can go from bad to worse. You escape the choke just to be viciously arm-barred. Don't even get me started on that camouflaged kimura grip. You think you are passing guard, but you don't close your elbows tight enough, and then suddenly your shoulder is going the other direction, and your body is not in your control any longer.

You think you are finally getting somewhere, then quickly lose it all, in a White Belt Minute.

PFL Playoffs Start with Four Decisions

Professional Fighters League
The Professional Fighters League kicked off their playoffs with four mostly uneventful bouts Friday from Hollywood, Florida. Though the PFL's format rewards fighters who finish their opponents in regular season bouts with extra points in the standings, there are no such inducements in the postseason. And with a $1 million prize on the line for winning your division, fighters seemed less inclined to take chances now that they're in the playoffs.
Dallas Liu, Sport Karate Champ, Cast in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Dallas Liu
Originally reported by SportMartialArts.com via Looper.com and Netflix, former NASKA and ISKA world champion Dallas Liu will appear as Zuko in a live-action rendition of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The young star has numerous other acting credits including work on Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is scheduled for release on September 3rd. As Zuko, Liu will be a master of the art of "firebending", born as a prince in the "Fire Nation Royal Family".

As a sport karate competitor, Liu was a dominant force in the youth division for several seasons. He won titles consistently with his extreme routines, both empty-handed and while wielding a bo, as well as his traditional sword kata. The prodigy collected a number of NASKA overall grand championships, including major wins at the U.S. Open and Diamond Nationals. He started competing on the national circuit as a student from Chozen Martial Arts in California, and would go on to represent Team All Stars.

