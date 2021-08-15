Taekwondo Instructor Arrested for Video Voyeurism
August 15 | 2021
A Florida taekwondo instructor has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism after hidden cameras were found in the bathroom of his martial arts school, police announced last Saturday. Robert Franco, 64, the owner of Master Franco's Taekwondo Academy in Pembroke Pines, was taken into custody following the discovery of the cameras by a female student.
Police say the student found a nanny camera secreted in the bathroom back on July 28 and, after taking photos of it, she confronted Franco who attempted to destroy the footage from the camera. The student told her father about the incident and he reported it to the police who believe Franco may have been secretly recording both adults and children in the bathroom since March.
