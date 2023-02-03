2028 Paralympics to Include Taekwondo

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Organizers of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, which had already included taekwondo among their events, announced the schedule for their games this week with the first day of competition set to see three taekwondo medals awarded. The IPC chose not to add karate to their 2028 games leaving taekwondo and para-judo, which is contested among judoka with vision impairment, as the only Asian-based martial arts included.