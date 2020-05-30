WTF/ITF unification problem.

Kenneth Baillie: TKD has changed over the years. WTF changed to traditional TKD at our school because our chief instructor didn't like the Olympic status. He said the sport detracts from the tradition. We had a certain rivalry even back then with ITF. The two can merge, I believe. There are differences but anything can be achieved. Positives are easy to find here!

Boston George Legaria: I'm not a TKD practitioner but I've been in martial arts for 26 years (kyokushin, muay Thai and krav maga), and from what I can see, a solution is for those two organizations to come together and reform the art so it can stay relevant. In combat sports, a lot of people leave TKD in favor of BJJ or muay Thai, while in self-defense people leave TKD for styles like Russian sambo, krav maga or Keysi Method. As for a business model, they need to leave the black belt mill because even though that gets parents interested so they can show their little one's "progress" on FB, in the long run, TKD loses its credibility when people see a 6 year old "master."

Michael Watson: Follow grandmaster Hee Il Cho's lead — he does both styles and without the negative of the Olympic sport aspect. I studied ITF growing up, but I also researched a lot on grandmaster Cho and I love his way.

Queen of All Moves

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Fight 2 Win 142

Fight 2 Win 142 is lined up with an exciting line up of grappling matches. Main event will feature superstar Gabi Garcia vs Kendall Reusing with co-main event Johnny Tama vs Dante Leon.

Fight 2 Win is back in Dallas this weekend for the fourth straight weekend of fights. This weekend IBJJF Hall of Famer and four time ADCC Champion Gabi Garcia takes on Team USA wrestler Kendall Reusing. This NoGi Women's heavyweight event is guaranteed to put on a great show.
UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns

Former former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley faces Gilbert Burns in the Fight Night main event Saturday, May 30th. This promising match up will be Woodley's first fight back after losing his title to Kamaru Usman. Co-Main event will feature Blagoy Ivanov taking on Augusto Sakai.

Fight Night will be a challenge for the former champ Tyron Woodley as he makes his first octagon appearance in more than a year. His fight against Gilbert Burns will mean either a step in the right direction towards regaining his title or a long road ahead should he lose this match up. The fight comes in yet another crowdless UFC event as the COVID-19 situation continues to require fights to be held in empty arenas striping fighters of the emotional connection made with a live crowds to pump them up.

Former Champ Tyron Woodley's Comeback Fight

Saturdays UFC Fight Night means more than just a fight to former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. It is his first fight in over a year after losing his title to Kamaru Usman and having several injuries to his hand and shoulder.

Tyron Woodley is already known as one of the greatest welterweight MMA fighters of all time. The 38 year old UFC veteran defended his championship belt against four challengers before losing his title to Kamaru Usman in March of last year. Tonight he will take on Gilbert Burns in his first fight back. A fight that will hopefully start him down the path of regaining his title as the UFC Welterweight World Champion.

