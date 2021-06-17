World Taekwondo Demo Team Wows on AGT

tae kwon do
World Taekwondo AGT
i.ytimg.com

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team put on a jaw dropping performance for NBC's America's Got Talent TV show Tuesday night that had the judges seemingly giddy and the squad getting automatically advanced to the final, live round of competition. They pulled off on an impressive display of aerial breaking that saw members of the team catapulting themselves off each other to kick boards that were being held close to 20 feet in the air. Before the judges could even vote, host Terry Crews gave the group his "golden buzzer" that granted automatic entrance to the live round.

The multinational team of mostly South Koreans and Americans explained that they were scheduled to perform at this year's Olympics but the demonstration was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Instead, they'll have to settle for the opportunity to compete on America's Got Talent's live show from Hollywood later in the year.

Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

2021 U.S. Capitol Classics Sport Karate Tournament Canceled

sport karate
US Capitol Classics

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of yet another world class sport karate tournament. The U.S. Capitol Classics and China Open, a 6A-rated North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) world tour event, last took place in 2019 and hoped to make a return in 2021. Promoters Grand Master Dennis Brown and Andrena Brown released this statement on Wednesday:

We regret to inform you that we will not present the 2021 US Capitol Classics China Open. Due to COVID restrictions, our venue, the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center is not scheduled to reopen until July. Depending on when it opens in July, that would give us less than one month to prepare, finalize and debut the 2021 US Capitol Classics China Open as the high quality event that it has been for over three decades. We were unable to secure a later date in the year because other groups had to move their dates or not present their events, as is the case for us. We will take this time to begin early preparations for 2022 August 4-6. We hope you understand our decision to err on the side of caution for you. Grand Master Brown and I (Andrena) will continue to support the NASKA events that are scheduled for 2021 and beyond.

Keep Reading Show less

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: How to Hoodwink Martial Arts Fight-Loving Audiences

entertainment
Ryan Reynolds Samuel L Jackson
www.joblo.com

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When I watch action films that have martial arts in them, which most action films do these days, including Godzilla vs. King Kong (2021) that used martial arts inspired fights on the monster level, there are three things I always do: within five minutes, take note of my initial impression; after the movie ends, create a short emotional expression; and finally develop an overall view of the action. This sentence reflects the importance of chemistry in a film, three ions. And when it's comedy, my brain goes into overdrive.

Keep Reading Show less