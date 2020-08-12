Proper Execution of a Systema Ballistic Strike

self-defense
valriazanov.com

Systema might not be one of the most popularly trained martial arts (at least, not within the United States), but this Russian style certainly packs a wallop! Its name simply means "The System," and that level of confidence from its creators tells you all you need to know about its efficacy. Like krav maga, Systema was developed for military use, and focuses on self-defense and real-life combat situations against armed or unarmed opponents.

Val Riazanov is a master of Systema who trained under Director and Chief Instructor of Systema Headquarters Mikhail Ryabko. In this video, he explains how to deliver a ballistic strike. It may seem like a deviation from traditional methods, but you can watch the video and judge how well you think it'd work for yourself!


Proper Execution of a Ballistic Strike (Systema) www.youtube.com

