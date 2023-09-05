4 Reasons Fans Are Excited For Superlek vs. Rodtang
ONE Championship is gearing up for another massive night inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, September 22. ONE Friday Fights 34 will feature a main event that has been one of the most talked about matchups across all combat sports for nearly two years.
ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend the gold against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a match for the ages.
Outside of seeing the two stars dazzle under the spotlight, why else should you be tuned in to ONE’s latest magnificent martial arts offering? Here are four reasons to get excited for Rodtang vs. Superlek:
1. Flyweight Greats Go Head-To-Head
Having the #1-ranked contender vie for the title is not an uncommon occurrence. It’s what the sport is all about.
But having two athletes ranked atop the standings in two different sports is unique, and that is exactly where Rodtang and Superlek stand in the flyweight division. Rodtang is the Muay Thai king with Superlek chasing, and Superlek holds the kickboxing gold, with Rodtang taking up the top contender’s spot.
With both men lighting up the highlight reel, this matchup is something special that fans are not used to seeing. It’s not a fly-by-night ranking with a new contender taking the top spot after the previous athlete faltered in their attempt for gold. These are the two best flyweights — period.
Fans of any combat sport should be tuned in to watch this spectacular bout. The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship matchup is something to behold.
2. It’s Finally Happening
Rodtang and Superlek have always seemed to be destined to compete against one another.
The first meeting looked like it could happen in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix in the summer of 2022. Rodtang dropped out of the competition before the semifinals and the prospective final was washed away.
Fast forward to March and ONE Fight Night 8. The two were scheduled to collide again. However, Rodtang bowed out due to injury.
Following ONE Fight Night 8, Rodtang talked openly about wanting to compete against other athletes who were not Thai. After ONE Fight Night 10, “The Iron Man” claimed it was better for Thailand to have the two hold the Muay Thai and kickboxing titles.
But through all the talk and speculation, the match fans truly wanted the most is finally here. Rodtang vs. Superlek is back on the books and ready to thrill audiences across the globe.
3. A Clash Of Styles
When it comes to the action inside the ring on September 22, Rodtang vs. Superlek will also show the crowd an epic clash of styles.
Rodtang is known for his constant aggression and willingness to exchange. While Superlek is certainly not opposed to coming forward, the two men do so in different ways.
Rodtang sports a more boxing-based style known as Muay Mat. The challenger will bring a Muay Femur approach, using technique and intellect to break down his opponent. At ONE Friday Fights 34, the victor will likely be the one who can implement their game onto the other.
Can the champion force Superlek to act uncharacteristically with his aggression, or will Superlek’s defense stifle the oncoming traffic from Rodtang? This is an answer that is eagerly anticipated with this matchup.
4. The First Chapter
One of the most exciting prospects of this matchup is simply knowing it is only the beginning.
Rodtang holds the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship, but Superlek is the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion. It stands to reason, with Rodtang as the #1-ranked contender, we will soon see the two compete for the kickboxing gold.
And no matter the result of either match, there is a phenomenal possibility that we will see rematches in both sports.
And let’s not forget how young both men are. Whoever ends up on the losing end has plenty of time to get back in contention for their rematch. This is not going to be the first and last time we see this extraordinary matchup of two generational athletes. It is only the beginning.
ONE Friday Fights 34 airs live on Friday, September 22. The event airs across all ONE platforms at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.