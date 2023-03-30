Superlek Thanks Williams For Late Replacement, Still Eyeing Rodtang In 2023
Superlek was nearly flawless in his execution and delivered a third-round knockout over his Thai-Australian opponent. Regardless of the outcome, he was still thankful Williams stepped up for the challenge to keep his title defense on ONE Championship's latest Prime Video event.
"I would like to thank him for accepting this fight last minute. I would like to say that he's a very strong fighter. I respect his heart. I respect his courage. I have nothing to say except thank you very much," said Superlek.
Superlek did not make any adjustments to his game plan after Rodtang fell out of the bout. The reigning flyweight kickboxing king felt comfortable in his preparation. Instead of rushing to tailor a new game plan to a new opponent, Superlek decided to wait and see what "Mini T" would offer inside the Circle before making adjustments.
"I am happy with my performance because I trained very hard. I trained intensely, and also I prepared a lot of my game plan. I had a lot of determination to win against any opponent. I feel good about my performance today," said Superlek.
"I did not make any adjustments before the fight. So I was thinking that I trained very hard for this, and I'm just going to the cage, and I will see how he fights, and I will adjust to that."
With his first successful defense under his belt, Superlek is looking forward to a meeting with Rodtang. In his post-match interview, Superlek made it known he wanted to go after Rodtang's ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship.
But he is also more than willing to rebook the match that did not happen at ONE Fight Night 8 and defend his kickboxing gold against his fellow countryman. He plans on staying ready for whoever comes next, but he is clearly eyeing a match with "The Iron Man."
"Of course, I think I deserve to challenge him for the title. Rodtang is the number one in Muay Thai, so I would like to try that," said Superlek.
"I do not have anyone specific in mind to defend my title. If the next one is Rodtang, who will be challenging me for the belt in kickboxing, I am ready."
