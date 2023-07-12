Superlek 'Overjoyed' For Quick Turnaround At ONE Fight Night 12
ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been on fire as of late. On July 14, the Thai superstar will bring that flame back to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 12.
Less than a month after his victorious return to Muay Thai, the #1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender will defend his ranking against Tagir Khalilov in the main event. Superlek loves to stay active, and after a first-round KO, he was right back in the gym.
“I got this offer about a week after I returned to training. I took four days off after my last fight. And then, I got an offer, and I accepted it right away. I took another day to rest and began my fight camp,” Superlek told ONE.
“Honestly, I’m overjoyed. I’m glad I can fight in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium once again. Moreover, I am honored to be part of ONE Fight Night that will be broadcast around the world during U.S. primetime. That even motivates me to put on a great performance. I am grateful to Boss Chatri [Sityodtong] for having me to fight at ONE Fight Night 12 and also to have me in the main event.”
Khalilov is building a reputation for taking out Thai strikers. The Russian has finished before the bell in his last two matches against Chorfah Tor Santiennoi and Black Panther.
Superlek is dead-set against having the same outcome for him in Bangkok.
“He knocked out both opponents with his fists. That’s his strength. But I love to fight with the puncher. Plus, I think he has determination to kill Thai fighters. But I don’t want to be his third victim. Absolutely not. Let’s see who makes a mistake first in this fight,” Superlek remarked.
“I have prepared a lot. I can see many holes in him. I have already prepared something for him. I know he is good with his punches, so I prepared something to deal with his hands. We will all see that in the ring. I still believe in myself. I believe in my hard work. Let’s see if it works there in the ring.”
After his last outing, Superlek called for a shot against ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty. While he is still angling for that chance, the 27-year-old knows he has to show out again to keep his name at the forefront of that conversation.
With that title opportunity circling his thoughts, Superlek wants to score a knockout and leave a lasting impression on the thoughts of everyone watching on July 14.
“It depends on how the game will be going. To be honest, I want to finish him. But I know he is strong and persistent. But I really want to know if he can stand on his feet if he happens to take a ‘present’ I have prepared for him. If I get a clean shot at his vital point, we are not sure if he would survive the fight. I already fought with many heavy hitters. So, I think I can pass through him in this fight, too,” Superlek said.
ONE Fight Night 12 airs live on Prime Video on Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.
Height Doesn’t Matter 😱 Superlek Shuts Down Nabil AnaneThe incredible first-round knockout that ended the Muay Thai firefight between ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek and Thai-Algerian phenom Nab...
Unreal Knockout 😱 Superlek Obliterated Danial WilliamsAhead of ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek’s Muay Thai showdown with Russian striking superstar Tagir Khalilov on July 14, relive his show-sto...
