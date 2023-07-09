Superlek Reflects On ONE Friday Fights 22 KO, Wants Haggerty Next
Superlek Kiatmoo9 put on a show at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23. The ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion returned to Muay Thai action with a first-round knockout over Nabil Anane at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.
The return to the iconic venue was one of the biggest selling points for Superlek to put pen to paper for the matchup. The Thai star was surprised by the offer to face Anane, but returning to Bangkok got his blood pumping.
“Actually, I was shocked by the fight that they offered me because he’s very tall. He’s the tallest opponent I’ve ever faced. But I’m also very happy to fight in Lumpinee Stadium again,” Superlek told ONE Championship.
Taking into account Anane’s tall frame, Superlek planned to be aggressive from the opening bell so as not to give his Algerian opponent any distance to operate. The game plan worked, and Superlek added another exciting finish to his record.
“I was actually worried at the initial stage. I just tried to keep the distance very short because he was very tall, and his reach was very long. So I decided to start the fight in a closer distance,” Superlek recalled.
The ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion has a plethora of opportunities following his latest victory. He could challenge for Muay Thai gold, square off against other contenders, or defend the kickboxing crown. However, Superlek called out ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty.
The Thai star reflected on Haggerty’s title win over Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and declared that he wants to bring the belt back home to Thailand.
“I think it was all about the timing. Nong-O got punched first, so it was like all about the timing. I was a little bit disappointed about the result, but it’s ok. I still want the belt to be with Thai people,” the Kiatmoo9 star said.
Aside from the prospect of adding another title to his collection, Superlek merely wants to find out how he matches up with the reigning bantamweight king.
“Jonathan [Haggerty] is indeed a very good fighter, a very tough fighter. I really want to know how my skills would play out in that fight,” Superlek said.
Superlek is open to whatever comes next. Although he is not looking for a bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, stating that the two currently have different goals, the kickboxing king sees lots of possibilities.
But, for now, he is happy to return home with his $50,000 performance bonus and continue to give back to his mother. Superlek is not only a good athlete but a good son.
“I’m building a house for my mom right now, for the money that I got from the last fight, so maybe that bonus will go towards that,” Superlek said.
