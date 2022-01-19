LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Do You Want to Be a Superhero?

fitness
Boxing
Shutterstock / Slatan
When we think of superheroes, it is likely that images come to mind of Superman flying high over Metropolis, Spider-Man swinging from wrist-spun webs, or any variety of lasers shooting from alien eyes, some kind of magic weaponry, or ancient mystical powers. However, some superheroes created their superpowers, such as Batman, Green Arrow, Nightwing, The Punisher, and more. They forged their formidable skills through rigorous training and relentless dedication. And we can all do that. Can’t we?

Building Your Own Superhero 

For now, go ahead and forget about what you’re going to call yourself, Lobster Man, The Speckled Rooster, The Far-Out Ranger, etc. Also, repelling from rooftops, supercomputing and detective skills are a separate deal, so park all that, and focus on the skills you’re going to need to be worthy of being called “super.”

Punching

  • Heavy bag: Punch combinations for 1 minute, 30-second rest.
  • Knuckle Push-ups: 45 seconds, 15-second rest.
  • Focus mitts with a partner: Have your partner call out combinations, and also, occasionally, swing the mitts at your head between combinations so that you can practice head movement as well. It’s better to get “dinged” training, in your secret lair, than when your arch-nemesis fires his superpowered laser at your head.

Kicking

  • Part 1: Set up 4 folding chairs and put them in the following positions: front, rear, left, and right. There should be a chair in every direction with the practitioner in the center. The chairs represent the opponents. Assuming that all the kicks are at least abdominal height, the practitioner’s foot should be higher than the chair's back for each kick.
  • Part 2: Practice front kicks, side kicks, and rear kicks in the direction of the chairs. Start slow. Eventually, try standing on one leg and kicking in three of the directions for 15 to 30 seconds, then do the same with the other leg.

Throwing, Grappling, and Ground Attacks


Let’s face it, you can’t punch and kick your way out of everything. At some point, and it is usually when the super-villain unveils his ultimate creature, cyborg, or conjured demonic entity, the fight is going to get close. How close? Close. You need to be training in some kind of grappling art both for the necessity of escaping if you are pinned to the ground with the beast trying to crush your body and for the spectacular climax of when you throw the giant brute into the super-computer that controls the villain's whole network. BLAM!

To make all that happen, you’ll need to become a grappling expert in either Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Shuai-Jiao, or Wrestling. Also, working out on your unsuspecting servant staff won’t be good enough, so you’ll need to head down to the local school and practice incognito. Still, mat up one end of the secret hang-out though, so you can practice solo drills or invite over the neighboring town's resident hero and get some practice and superhero networking in all at the same time.

Sizing Up a Great Cape

Practice diligently. Unless you have a sidekick, it’s all up to you. With no superpowers, there is little margin for error, so be your own worst critic. At some point, you’ll be standing high on a rooftop with your cape billowing in the wind as you survey the city below… at least until your wife tells you to snap out of it, get the heck off the coffee table, and go practice your martial arts.

