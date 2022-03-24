LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Superbon vs. Grigorian Highlights Featherweight Kickboxing Greatness At ONE X

one championship
Superbon vs Grigorian Rematch
ONE Championship

ONE Championship’s featherweight kickboxing division has been on fire. At ONE X, the company’s 10th-anniversary show slated for Saturday, March 26, Superbon Singha Mawynn returns to the Circle to defend the gold belt for the first time against Marat Grigorian.

The two elite strikers set the course for this path back at ONE: First Strike in 2021.

Grigorian, thought by many to be one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet, took on Andy Souwer in the quarterfinal round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. It was a near-flawless performance as he defeated the Dutch legend in the second round by TKO. Souwer then announced his retirement inside the Circle.

Grigorian was unable to continue in the tournament due to COVID-19 health & safety protocols. However, given his stature as a top contender, and after retiring a legend, he was clearly the next contender for the belt.

In the main event, many thought the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion would be Petrosyan, but Superbon shocked the world with a blistering second-round head kick knockout.

Five months later, these two titans are ready to continue the new era of the featherweight division by kicking off the ONE X: Grand Finale card.

Superbon vs. Grigorian is the best featherweight matchup on the table. The winner will have their next contender set as earlier at ONE X, the final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix between Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will go down.

Kickboxing fans cannot want any more than that, and the featherweight division will continue to be under the spotlight with its biggest stars slinging leather at one another for the biggest prize in the game.

ONE X airs live on Saturday, March 26, beginning with ONE X: Part I at 1:00 a.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.

ONE X: Part II begins at 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT.

ONE X: Grand Finale concludes the evening on pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT.

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian | Fight Preview

Everything you need to know about the long-awaited rematch between featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn and Armenian kickboxing great Marat G...
