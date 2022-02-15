LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Superbon vs. Grigorian Added To ONE X On March 26

one championship
MMA
ONE Championship

ONE Championship’s tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, on Saturday, March 26, continues to build with the addition of another World Championship bout.

On Tuesday, the organization announced that ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn would make the first defense of his belt against Marat Grigorian.

But it will not be the first time these two have competed against one another.

In February 2018, Grigorian picked up the victory over his Thai foe in under 30 seconds with a shocking knockout to claim the Kunlun Fight World MAX Tournament Championship. Four years later, Superbon will get his chance to level the score.

The Thai star went on a streak that culminated by claiming the gold in 2021 during the inaugural title tilt against Giorgio Petrosyan. The knockout stunned the world and was the easy choice for the KO of the Year. Meanwhile, Grigorian was competing in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

The Armenian-Begian had to withdraw from the semifinals due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Still, as the #1-ranked contender in the division, he was the top choice to be Superbon’s first title defense.

With his ranking within the division, and the 2018 meeting weighing on his mind, Superbon was ready to step back inside the Circle and defend his title.

The matchup is the fifth World Championship bout to be added to ONE X in addition to the mixed rules super fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson. Additionally, the event will host the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final between Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to see who becomes the next contender for the winner of Superbon vs. Grigorian.

ONE X will air live on Saturday, March 26, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Superbon vs. Giorgio Petrosyan | Full Fight WITHOUT COMMENTARY

Relive the TITANIC showdown between Superbon and Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: FIRST STRIKE like you've never seen before!#ONEChampionshipSubscribe to ONE Champi...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man(2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep ReadingShow less

Julianna Peña And Amanda Nunes Set To Coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 30

mma
Juliana Peña and Amanda Nunes
www.bjpenn.com / UFC / ESPN

The latest season of the Ultimate Fighter will be coached by newly crowned bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and current featherweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

Filming for season 30 of the popular MMA reality series begins in February. ESPN+ will premiere the first episode of the series on May 3.

Keep ReadingShow less

Karate Instructor Arrested for Abuse of Student

news
arrest
Shutterstock / teh_z1b
Police in Canada on Monday announced the arrest of a Toronto-area karate instructor on charges of sexual assault against an underage former student. The York Regional Police said they arrested Ray Tio, 47, last week following an investigation into allegations made by the female student who said she was assaulted by Tio in 2016 when she was 13-years-old.
Keep ReadingShow less