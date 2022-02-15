Superbon vs. Grigorian Added To ONE X On March 26

ONE Championship’s tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, on Saturday, March 26, continues to build with the addition of another World Championship bout.
On Tuesday, the organization announced that ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn would make the first defense of his belt against Marat Grigorian.
But it will not be the first time these two have competed against one another.
In February 2018, Grigorian picked up the victory over his Thai foe in under 30 seconds with a shocking knockout to claim the Kunlun Fight World MAX Tournament Championship. Four years later, Superbon will get his chance to level the score.
The Thai star went on a streak that culminated by claiming the gold in 2021 during the inaugural title tilt against Giorgio Petrosyan. The knockout stunned the world and was the easy choice for the KO of the Year. Meanwhile, Grigorian was competing in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.
The Armenian-Begian had to withdraw from the semifinals due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Still, as the #1-ranked contender in the division, he was the top choice to be Superbon’s first title defense.
With his ranking within the division, and the 2018 meeting weighing on his mind, Superbon was ready to step back inside the Circle and defend his title.
The matchup is the fifth World Championship bout to be added to ONE X in addition to the mixed rules super fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson. Additionally, the event will host the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final between Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to see who becomes the next contender for the winner of Superbon vs. Grigorian.ONE X will air live on Saturday, March 26, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Superbon vs. Giorgio Petrosyan | Full Fight WITHOUT COMMENTARYRelive the TITANIC showdown between Superbon and Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: FIRST STRIKE like you've never seen before!#ONEChampionshipSubscribe to ONE Champi...
