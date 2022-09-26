Superbon Open To Superfight Against Tang Kai 'His Game Is Nothing'
ONE Championship's newly minted featherweight king Tang Kai may have received a hero's welcome back home in China, but ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is not impressed by the heavy-handed 26-year-old.
Superbon, preparing to return to defend his crown at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on Friday, September 30, had nothing to say about Tang's style inside the Circle.
"Frankly, I don't think he's good at all. His game is nothing. His fighting style is boring. He just ran around the Circle. That's it. He is good at talking cocky but not good at fighting at all. I am more than happy to fight with him in MMA. Certainly, MMA is scary to me as a sport, but if my opponent is Tang Kai, it is not scary to me at all. He is not someone to be scared of," said Superbon.
When it comes to a prospective matchup with the mixed martial arts athlete, Superbon seems ready for the challenge. After coming to the United States to teach some seminars, the Thai star had an opportunity to learn some MMA. The experience opened his eyes to the possibility should it present itself.
And a special rules matchup is not out of the question for the kickboxing king.
"MMA and special rules sound fun and fresh to me. Previously, my goal was to beat everyone in the kickboxing division. But now, I think MMA isn't that hard. My striking is good enough. I just need to practice more ground techniques," said Superbon.
"In the past, there have been many kickboxers who transitioned to MMA and became champions. So, I am confident I can do that, too."
Although Tang has been on an impressive streak showcasing his well-rounded abilities, Superbon believes he could show himself to be the superior ONE featherweight athlete. And if the matchup comes his way, he will be eager to accept.
"If ONE offers me to fight Tang Kai, then I'm happy for that. I think I could do it if I have a few months to train beforehand," said Superbon.
But first, Superbon will need to defend his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE on Prime Video 2. The bout will be the co-main event, and if Superbon wins, the prospect of a superfight between the two featherweight kings would definitely draw more eyes following Superbon's pointed comments.
It will add a bit more intrigue into the match, to be sure.
ONE on Prime Video 2 airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, September 30.
NEXT-LEVEL Kickboxing 🙌💯 Superbon vs. Grigorian Full FightBefore ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn defends his gold on September 30, relive his incredible striking masterclass agains...
Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai | ONE Championship Full FightA five-round thriller ensued, as featherweight king Thanh Le put his belt on the line against Chinese destroyer and #1-ranked contender Tang Kai in the co-ma...
