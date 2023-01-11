Superbon Predicts 'Super Exciting' Main Event At ONE Fight Night 6
"Both Chingiz and I are in the top form. This fight will be super exciting. He wants my belt and I want to beat every contender in the ranking. It's now or never for me and Chingiz. If we miss this chance; I don't know when we will have a chance to fight again. I would say that this fight is the fight every kickboxing fan must watch," Superbon told ONE.
With both men hitting their peak heading into the matchup at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, fans will see two of the best pound-for-pound strikers exchange leather. Following the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, Allazov has been at the front of Superbon's mind. The Thai star has broken down the film and believes he knows exactly where the advantages and disadvantages lie.
"Surely, he is a strong opponent. He just won the World Grand Prix tournament. He is the same level as Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat, or even Sittichai. He is one of the best kickboxers in ONE. But still, for me, he's not better than Petrosyan, Marat, or Sittichai. If I'm not careless I will never lose to him. And careless is not in my dictionary," said Superbon.
Superbon is aware of the dangers that Allazov possesses inside the Circle. After watching the Azerbaijani-Belarusian cruise through the tournament, the reigning featherweight king has been preparing to combat him skill for skill. However, one area of note that Superbon cannot change is Allazov's size.
Regardless, the Thai talent believes his superior skill set will offset his physical disadvantages inside the Circle. Superbon sees a clear path to victory when breaking down his opponent's technique.
"He changes his style a lot, but I think he doesn't have more than two to three styles in his sleeve. So, he is still predictable. And, I think my style is more stable and effective than his," said the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion.
"My style is more aggressive and my strike is heavier than his. And I have really, really good defense. No matter what tricks he uses, I'll be ready for it."
ONE Fight Night 6 airs live and free on Prime Video on Friday, January 13, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
KICKBOXING FIREFIGHT 🔥 Superbon vs. Sitthichai Full Fight
